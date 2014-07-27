LF Dustin Ackley had another good offensive showing Saturday, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Ackley also scored twice in the 4-3 win over Baltimore. He had a seven-game hitting streak snapped the previous night but is batting .358 in July.

LHP James Paxton (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. He has a pitch count of around 75-80 and, depending on how it goes, could be added to the Mariners’ rotation as soon as next weekend.

3B Kyle Seager had a costly error in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game. His two-out gaffe brought in two Baltimore runs to cut the Seattle lead in half at 4-2. The Mariners held on for a 4-3 win.

LHP Roenis Elias bounced back from three consecutive rough outings to put together a solid start his last time out. The 25-year-old rookie was getting close to losing his spot in the rotation after going 0-3 with a 10.05 ERA in three starts but then held the New York Mets to one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings his last time out. Elias is scheduled to start the finale of the current homestand Sunday against Baltimore.

RHP Fernando Rodney posted the 200th save of his career after throwing out Baltimore baserunner David Lough to end the ninth inning of a 4-3 win Saturday. Rodney issued a one-out walk to Lough, then got the second out before he caught the runner trying to steal second with an 0-2 count and Orioles slugger Delmon Young at the plate. The save was Rodney’s 28th of the season and his first since the All-Star break.

RHP Chris Young continued his dominance at Safeco Field on Saturday, throwing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball in a 4-3 win over Baltimore. Young improved to 6-3 with a 2.21 ERA at home this season.

DH Kendrys Morales has driven in runs in each of his first two games with the Mariners this season, albeit without getting a hit. He had the Mariners’ lone RBI of Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Baltimore on a sacrifice fly, then Morales got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run in the third inning Saturday.

OF Endy Chavez (pinky) was a late scratch from Saturday’s game.

