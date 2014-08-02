LHP James Paxton comes off the 60-day disabled list to start Saturday’s game in Baltimore. Paxton started two games before going on the DL with lat muscle problems. McClendon confirmed the move before Friday’s game.

OF Stefen Romero was one of two Mariners optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for the team’s new acquisitions. Romero had a .196 average with three homers and 11 RBIs.

OF James Jones was one of two Mariners sent down. Jones played more than OF Stefen Romero and had eight RBIs and 20 steals along with a .258 average. Manager Lloyd McClendon said both Romero and Jones will benefit from more playing time at Triple-A. “It does them no good to sit on the bench,” McClendon said. “They’re certainly a big part of our future. They’ll go down and play and (be) coming back in September.”

2B Robinson Cano was the only Mariner to do much on offense in Friday’s loss to the Orioles. He finished 2-for-3 with one run scored as Seattle had problems against LHP Wei-Yin Chen for the second time in eight days. “He’s tough,” Cano said about Chen. “He threw everything for a strike. He’s not a guy that is just going to give you anything.”

RF Chris Deniorfia made his first appearance with Seattle, which acquired him from the Padres Thursday. He finished 0-for-4 in Friday’s loss against the Orioles.

CF Austin Jackson made his debut with the Mariners in Friday’s series opener. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Jackson’s going to remain in the leadoff spot, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the 2-1 loss.