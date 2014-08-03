LF Dustin Ackley went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double Saturday against the Orioles. It was his sixth homer of the season and his second in the last three games. Ackley has a hit in 13 of 15 games since the All-Star break. “He’s one of the top five hitters in baseball and he’s pretty good when he steps in the box,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

LHP James Paxton (right shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list before Saturday’s game against the Orioles. He then pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs, four hits and three walks. Paxton took a no-decision in his first start since April 8. “We thought he would be a little bit bumped up, over-amped a little bit, and a little rusty,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Once the game got going, I thought he was extremely efficient and the breaking ball started to come around.”

DH Corey Hart (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list. McClendon said Hart suffered the injury during the team’s series against Cleveland. Hart is batting .203 in 58 games this season. Since missing six weeks with a strained hamstring earlier this season, Hart is batting just .194 in 21 games. “I’ve just got to work on getting strength back to be able to try to be more competitive,” Hart said.

2B Robinson Cano went 1-for-4 on Saturday with a home run, his 15th career blast at Camden Yards. Cano was 2-for-26 against Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez before delivering the go-ahead shot.

RHP Blake Beavan was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP James Paxton. Beavan has been pitching for Triple-A Tacoma since coming off the 60-day disabled list after a shoulder injury.