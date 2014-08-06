RHP Taijuan Walker gave up eight earned runs without making it out of the third inning of his latest start with Triple-A Tacoma, but the Mariners are still considering him for the start this Sunday. Walker and RHP Erasmo Ramirez are the top candidates for a recall after Seattle decided to move ace Felix Hernandez back a day to give him extra rest.

RHP Chris Young has spent plenty of time in the National League, but he hasn’t beaten the Braves since May 2007. Young, who is scheduled to start against Atlanta on Wednesday, has gone 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA in eight career starts versus the Braves.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to seven games with a seventh-inning single on Tuesday night. He went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 win over Atlanta.

RHP Felix Hernandez allowed just four hits and one run over eight innings to lead the Mariners to a 4-2 win over Atlanta on Tuesday. Hernandez (12-3) turned in his major league record 15th consecutive start of seven or more innings and two runs or fewer.

DH Kendrys Morales has struggled since being re-acquired by the Mariners, but he might be finding his offense. Despite an 0-for-3 performance Tuesday night, he hit a foul ball deep to left field, barely missing the foul pole. He has gone 5-for-20 with two doubles and three RBIs in his past five games.

CF Austin Jackson made his home debut as a Mariner on Tuesday night. He had a key RBI in the fourth inning while going 1-for-3.

SS Chris Taylor has had at least one hit in seven of his nine games since being promoted from Triple-A. He had a ground-rule double in his first at-bat of Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Atlanta and also scored a run after reaching base on an error in the fourth.