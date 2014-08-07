OF Michael Saunders is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since July 11 with a strained left oblique.

LF Dustin Ackley continues his post-All-Star break swoon, and on Wednesday he showed some more power. Ackley’s solo home run highlighted a 2-for-5 day in the 7-3 win over Atlanta while giving him three home runs in a span of six games. Ackley had just four home runs in his first 97 games this season. Since the break, he is hitting .360 (27-for-75).

3B Kyle Seager had three of Seattle’s 11 hits Wednesday. Seager was 1-for-14 in his previous four games before breaking out to go 3-for-4 in the 7-3 win.

LHP Roenis Elias had a rocky start to the month of July but has since regained his early-season form. He has allowed just one earned run in each of his past three starts. The next step is for Elias to go deeper in games, as he hasn’t gotten through the sixth inning since June 28. Elias is scheduled to start Thursday’s game against the White Sox.

2B Robinson Cano had a pair of doubles Wednesday, marking the 43rd time this season that he has had multiple hits in a game. He also extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he has gone 11-for-29 (.379).

1B Logan Morrison hit his first home run since July 11 on Wednesday, when he drilled a three-run shot into the right-field seats to give the Mariners a 5-3 lead in the third inning. Morrison hit four home runs in June but has had a bit of a power outage since then.