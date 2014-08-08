RF Michael Saunders went 1-for-4 with a walk Thursday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma. He landed on the 15-day disabled list July 11 due to a strained left oblique.

LF Dustin Ackley homered for the second game in a row and the fourth time in seven games, matching the total he had through his first 95 games of the season. Ackley added a two-run single in the sixth and went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Since the All-Star break, he is hitting .367.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven outings heading into Friday’s scheduled start against the White Sox. Control has been one of Iwakuma’s biggest assets this season, as he has walked just 11 batters all year. In his last start, Iwakuma walked two -- only the third time this season he has issued that many walks in a game.

SS Brad Miller saw his first action of the season at second base on Thursday, when he replaced Robinson Cano in the seventh inning of a blowout win over the White Sox. Miller played in 13 games at second base last season but had yet to make an appearance at the position in 2014 before Thursday. He had been the Mariners’ starting shortstop, but rookie Chris Taylor seems to have taken that job away from Miller in the past couple weeks.

LHP Roenis Elias put in another solid performance Thursday but was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma afterward. Elias didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning of Thursday’s game, when White Sox 3B Conor Gillaspie doubled to right field. Elias retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, allowing only a walk, before Gillaspie broke up his flirtation with a no-hitter. Elias eventually gave up a two-run homer but earned the victory in a 13-3 blowout over the White Sox. He was optioned to Tacoma to clear a roster spot for a Sunday starter.

UT Willie Bloomquist is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday morning. Bloomquist has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 24 with what was being called a knee contusion. The surgery should provide more information about what is ailing Bloomquist and whether he’ll be expected back this season.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez appears to be the most likely candidate to start Sunday’s game. The spot is available after manager Lloyd McClendon moved RHP Felix Hernandez back one day, and Ramirez’s abbreviated two innings of work at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday night signaled the possibility that the organization was trying to save his arm for Sunday. RHP Taijuan Walker, also at Triple-A, is also a candidate.

2B Robinson Cano recorded his 44th multi-hit game with a single and home run Thursday night while extending his hitting streak to nine games in the process. What made the performance even more impressive was the fact that the White Sox were determined not to let Cano hit. He was intentionally walked twice, including a sixth-inning free pass that loaded the bases. The struggles of DH Kendrys Morales, the cleanup hitter who hits behind Cano, have made it pretty easy for opponents to walk Cano without much danger.

RF Endy Chavez homered for only the second time this season on Thursday, when he hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give Seattle a 3-0 lead against the Chicago White Sox. Chavez has now matched his 2013 season total for homers; the last time he hit more in a season was 2011, when Chavez homered five times as a Baltimore Oriole.