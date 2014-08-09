RHP Hisashi Iwakuma became the Mariners’ third 10-game winner when he pitched seven solid innings in Friday’s 4-1 win over the White Sox. Iwakuma allowed one earned run -- on a Dayan Viciedo homer -- off five hits to join Felix Hernandez and Chris Young as 10-game winners in the Seattle rotation. Iwakuma did not issue a walk, marking the 11th time in 19 starts this season that he has not walked a batter.

LHP James Paxton is scheduled to make his second start since coming off the disabled list when the Mariners host the White Sox on Saturday. Paxton gave up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work his last time out, which marked his first outing since going on the disabled list in early April with a strained back muscle.

LHP Lucas Luetge was recalled by the Mariners on Friday, beginning his fourth stint with the team this season. Luetge was brought up to add another arm to an already-crowded bullpen -- he gives Seattle nine relievers -- after Thursday starter Roenis Elias was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Luetge, who has a 5.40 ERA in four appearances with Seattle this season, is likely to be sent back to Tacoma when Sunday’s TBA starter is called up.

C Mike Zunino hit his 18th home run of the season Friday night, putting him just one home run away from tying the franchise record for homers by a catcher (Miguel Olivo hit 19 in 2011). The 23-year-old Zunino is in his first full season as a major leaguer. He is tied with Cincinnati’s Devin Mesoraco for the most home runs this season by a catcher. Zunino came close to hitting another one later in Friday’s 4-1 win over the White Sox, but his two deep fly balls were both caught on the warning track.

UT Willie Bloomquist will miss the rest of the season after undergoing microfracture surgery on his right knee Friday. The injury was originally diagnosed as a knee contusion, but he went in for arthroscopic surgery on Friday, and team doctors discovered more extensive damage to the knee. Bloomquist, 36, will likely need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time before beginning a rehab process.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single in the seventh Friday night. He also had his ninth stolen base of the season, a career high.

SS Chris Taylor, a recent Triple-A call-up who made his major league debut last month, continues to shine. He singled in each of first three at-bats Friday, going 3-for-4 for the game, and is now hitting .385 this season.