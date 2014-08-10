LHP James Paxton was impressive in his second start back from the disabled list Saturday, although he did not factor into the decision. Paxton didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and a run until the sixth, at which time the White Sox tied the score 1-1 and chased the left-hander from the game after 77 pitches. Paxton allowed the one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

LHP Lucas Luetge’s fourth stint of the season with the Mariners was uneventful. He lasted just two days without appearing in a game. The reliever was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma after Saturday night’s game, clearing a roster spot for Sunday starter Erasmo Ramirez to be officially called up. Luetge was just recalled Friday afternoon, adding a ninth arm to an already-crowded bullpen while the Mariners waited to bring back Ramirez for a spot start.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez joined the team on Saturday but won’t be officially activated until a few hours before his Sunday start. Ramirez was named Sunday’s starter and will fill in after RHP Felix Hernandez had his scheduled start moved back one day to Monday. Ramirez will make his 13th start of the season, matching his career high with the Mariners. He made a start just three days earlier at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday night but was limited to two innings to keep his arm fresh for Sunday. Ramirez brings a 1-5 record and 4.35 ERA into the Sunday start but has been effective in his most recent stint with Seattle.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single in the seventh Friday night. He also had his ninth stolen base of the season, a career high.

DH Kendrys Morales had his most effective game since coming to the Mariners in a July trade from Minnesota. Morales took advantage of an infield shift, twice slapping balls toward the left side for singles. He went 2-for-4 Saturday and helped set up the Mariners’ only run in a 2-1 loss to Chicago.

DH/1B Logan Morrison had a 10th-inning single Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Morrison began the game as the designated hitter but moved to first base after Kendrys Morales was lifted for a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth inning.

SS Chris Taylor collected a hit for the fifth consecutive game Saturday when he led off the eighth inning with an infield single. But he had a costly error in the 10th inning that opened the door for the White Sox to score the winning run. “Especially with the scenario, in the extra innings, you want to make that play,” Taylor said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s a part of the game. It’s a new game tomorrow, and you just have to move on.”