RHP Erasmo Ramirez recorded his fourth shutout start Sunday, but he only got through 4 1/3 innings. Ramirez, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, got into trouble in the fifth and was immediately pulled -- midway through an at-bat. After giving up a hit-by-pitch and a single and falling behind 2-1 in the count to Chicago’s No. 9 hitter, Ramirez was pulled from the game. He was charged with four hits and one walk -- the fourth time in his past six starts that an opponent has failed to score on him. Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A after the game.

RHP Fernando Rodney pitched for the third consecutive day Sunday, and he looked like he could use a break. He issued hits to the first two batters of the ninth and eventually gave up three hits and a run before striking out Chicago’s Jordan Danks with the bases loaded to earn his 32nd save of the season. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Rodney would not be available for Monday’s game against Toronto.

RHP Felix Hernandez is having one of his best seasons, and he seems to get better with every start. Over the past 15 starts, he has gone 8-2 with a 1.42 ERA. Hernandez has pitched at least seven innings in each of those starts while giving up two runs or fewer in each as well. He is scheduled to start Monday’s game against Toronto.

CF Austin Jackson continued his assault on Chicago LHP John Danks on Sunday. Jackson had hits in each of his first two at-bats, raising his career batting average against Danks to .429. He added an RBI single in the seventh for his first four-RBI game since Sept. 6, 2013.

1B Logan Morrison singled in his first at-bat of Sunday’s game, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. That’s the second-longest of his career. Morrison once had a 13-game hitting streak in 2011. He went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

SS Chris Taylor went 2-for-2 on Sunday and has now hit safely in each of his first 12 Major League starts. Only CF James Jones, with hits in 15 consecutive starts, has had a longer streak as a Mariner to begin his career.