C Mike Zunino has now hit in five consecutive games after going 2-for-3 on Monday night. He drove in two runs and scored twice in the 11-1 win over Toronto.

SS Brad Miller got a rare start Monday, when he had one of his better offensive games. Miller, who lost his starting job to rookie Chris Taylor, went 1-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs in the 11-1 win over Toronto.

OF James Jones was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before Monday’s game to take the roster spot that became available when Sunday’s starter, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, was sent down after the game. Jones came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and went 0-for-1.

RHP Fernando Rodney was not available to pitch Monday night. The Mariners’ closer had pitched on three consecutive nights, and he wasn’t in the bullpen -- not that Seattle needed him during an 11-1 win over Toronto.

RHP Chris Young has been one of the key beneficiaries to an improved Mariners offense. Seattle has scored 22 runs over his past four starts, a huge improvement over the one total run the Mariners scored in back-to-back losing starts earlier in July. Young has already won 10 games this season and could be a leading candidate for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award as he heads into his Tuesday scheduled start against Toronto.

2B Robinson Cano had two extra-base hits in the sixth inning of Monday’s 11-1 win, driving in a pair of runs with a solo homer and a double as Seattle sent 11 batters to the plate. Cano has now had multiple hits in 45 games this season.

RHP Felix Hernandez allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, marking his major league-record 16th consecutive start of at least seven innings while allowing two runs or fewer Monday night.

1B Logan Morrison extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single Monday.