RF Michael Saunders (strained oblique) is taking a few days off from his rehab assignment to be with his expecting wife in Colorado. Saunders could be close to returning to the Mariners when his rehab assignment resumes.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts, dating back to July 1. He has a 5-2 record and 2.04 ERA in that span and hasn’t allowed more than two walks in a game all season. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against Toronto.

RHP Brandon Maurer suffered his worst 2014 outing as a reliever on Tuesday, when he gave up hits to the only three batters he faced in a near-disastrous eighth inning. Maurer, who had allowed only one earned run and 11 hits over 21 innings since returning from Triple-A as a converted reliever, was charged with two earned runs and three hits without retiring a single batter. LHP Joe Beimel replaced Maurer and controlled the damage by getting a sacrifice fly and popout to end the eighth inning.

RHP Felix Hernandez has thrived on five days rest this season (6-0, 1.60 ERA in 10 starts) but he will not get an extra day of rest before his next outing. Hernandez, who pitched Monday night, is scheduled to start Saturday’s game against Detroit and LHP David Price. Hernandez should be alright, as he’s not bad on four days rest, either (6-3, 2.29 ERA).

DH Kendrys Morales hit his first home run as a Mariner -- this time around -- with a solo shot in Tuesday’s sixth inning. Morales, who hit 23 with Seattle last season, came over in a July trade with Minnesota but went 63 at-bats without a home run before his Tuesday solo shot. Morales now has two home runs in 56 games with the Twins and Mariners this season.

1B Logan Morrison matched his career high with a 13-game hitting streak with a third-inning single Tuesday. Morrison was batting eighth in the lineup for the first time all season, but his offensive success didn’t change. Morrison added a fifth-inning double and went 2-for-3 to raise his season batting average to .230. Morrison was hitting .201 when his hitting streak began.