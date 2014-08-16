RF Michael Saunders resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, serving as the designated hitter. Saunders, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique, began the rehab assignment on Aug. 7 but missed two games due to paternity leave. Saunders is expected to be activated during the current nine-day road trip.

LHP James Paxton remained unbeaten in nine career starts by holding Detroit to one run on five hits in six innings on Friday. Paxton had trouble locating his breaking pitches, but his fastball was sharp. He is 6-0 in nine career starts and has not given up more than six hits in any of them.

2B Robinson Cano had a solo home run and scored another run on Friday but left the game in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off his foot. Manager Lloyd McClendon does not expect Cano to miss any time. Cano, second in the America League with a .330 batting average, has only missed five games this season. The homer was his 11th of the season.

RHP Felix Hernandez looks to extend his major-league record streak of 16 consecutive starts of two earned runs or less and at least seven innings pitched when he faces Detroit on Saturday night. He leads the American League with a 1.95 ERA and will have to remain sharp with 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price making his Detroit home debut. Hernandez has traditionally given the Tigers fits, sporting a 9-2 record and 2.51 ERA against them in 13 career starts, including a 5-1 mark and 3.00 ERA in seven starts at Comerica Park.

1B Logan Morrison continued his offensive surge with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Morrison has scored nine runs and driven in six over the last 10 games. He had a 13-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday. Morrison has solidified a position that has been in flux in recent seasons.