RF Michael Saunders went 2-for-4 and walked twice for Triple-A Tacoma when he resumed his rehab assignment Friday, then went 0-for-5 Saturday. Saunders, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique, began the rehab assignment Aug. 7 but missed two games due to paternity leave. He is batting .308 with nine walks during the rehab stint and is expected to be activated during the Mariners’ current nine-day road trip.

RHP Chris Young, who has not lost since July 13, will try to keep that streak alive when he faces Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Young collected his 11th victory Tuesday, holding Toronto to one run on two hits in six innings. He posted similar numbers in a May 31 start, limiting the Tigers to two runs on three hits in six innings while picking up the victory. Young, who is fifth in the league in opponents’ batting average (.218), is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA in three career appearances against Detroit.

2B Robinson Cano was back in the lineup Saturday despite coming out in the eighth inning of Friday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot. Cano went 1-for-4 and scored a ninth-inning run Saturday. He grounded out three times against Detroit LHP David Price, then singled off RHP Joe Nathan. Cano is still batting .330, second best in the American League.

RHP Felix Hernandez had his big-league-record streak of 16 consecutive starts of two earned runs or fewer and at least seven innings pitched snapped Saturday night at Detroit. Hernandez, who won his previous nine decisions against the Tigers, was hit on the hip by a comebacker in the fourth and came out an inning later as a precaution. He gave up two runs and threw 92 pitches in five innings, equaling his shortest outing of the season. His three strikeouts were his second fewest this year. He expects to make his next start.

CF Austin Jackson went 1-for-4 in his second game against his former team on Saturday. Jackson hit a leadoff double in the fourth inning and scored, but he struck out with the bases loaded in the eighth. He went hitless in five at-bats Friday. Jackson has scored seven runs in his first 14 games with the Mariners.