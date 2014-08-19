LF Dustin Ackley went 3-for-4 Monday against Philadelphia, equaling a career high for hits he has achieved on nine occasions, the last time on Aug. 2 at Baltimore. He is batting .314 in 29 games since the All-Star break.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed five hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings to beat Toronto in his last start. He is 6-2 with a 1.83 ERA over his last nine starts, 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA over his last four. He leads the AL with an average of 0.78 walks over nine innings, and is second with a 9.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has never faced the Phillies.

LHP Roenis Elias lasted just four innings Monday against Philadelphia and fought his control the whole time en route to the loss. Elias, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Tacoma after a short stint in the minors, struck out four and walked a career-high six while firing just 48 strikes among his 90 pitches. He allowed just one run on three hits, however, as the Phillies twice left the bases loaded against him.

OF James Jones was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster for RHP Roenis Elias. Jones batted .256 in 83 games for Seattle, after hitting .296 in 28 games for Tacoma earlier this season.

2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-4 Monday against Philadelphia, ending his hitting streak at four games. Cano, second in the AL in batting (.329), struck out on three pitches -- all sliders -- against reliever Ken Giles with runners at second and third in the eighth, just the second time Cano has fanned in his last 17 games, a span of 70 plate appearances.