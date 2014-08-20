LF Dustin Ackley went 1-for-3 and walked twice Tuesday against Philadelphia. He is batting .314 in 30 games since the All-Star break.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma went eight shutout innings to win his third straight start Tuesday against Philadelphia, in the process extending his scoreless-innings streak to 17 2/3. Mixing four pitches to good effect, Iwakuma (12-6) struck out a season-high 11 without walking a batter, and has yet to be scored upon in three career interleague starts on the road, a span of 22 innings. Afterward, he said he wants to “keep my strict routine just the way it is and kind of go from here, on for another two months.”

LHP James Paxton beat Detroit in his last start, going six innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. He is 6-0 over nine starts in his major league career, now in its second season. He will be facing the Phillies for the first time.

3B Kyle Seager went 1-for-5 with his 19th homer of the season Tuesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to three games. Seager, hitting .333 during his stretch, is also batting at a .314 clip over his last 49 games.

RHP Fernando Rodney struck out Philadelphia’s Cody Asche to earn his 36th save in 39 opportunities Tuesday night. Rodney, second in the American League in saves, has converted 25 of 26 since May 22, including his last nine.