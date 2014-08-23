CF Michael Saunders, on a rehab assignment as he gets over an oblique strain, is out sick as he tries to continue his march back. “He’s got flu-like symptoms,” manager Lloyd McClendon said on Friday. “He will not play for two or three [more] days. He’s been dehydrated.” It is the second rehab interruption for Saunders, who also had paternity leave last month.

LF Dustin Ackley, who was given a day off in Wednesday’s series finale in Philadelphia, giving him two days of rest, was back in the lineup on Friday night. He dropped the winning two-run single into short left field in the ninth inning. He then scored from first on Robinson Cano’s single on a 3-2 pitch with Ackley on the move. The winning hit was the third of his career in the ninth inning or later.

RHP Chris Young, who has had an outstanding comeback season after missing all of 2013, goes for his career-high 13th victory when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of the series in Boston on Saturday. Young hasn’t lost since July 13, going 4-0 in six starts since. He has allowed one earned runs in his last two starts.

2B Robinson Cano, a .306 lifetime hitter against Boston after a 2-for-5 night, says he’s thrilled to be joining the MLB team for the series against the Japanese All-Stars in Japan in November. “I had a great experience in 2011 when I went to Taiwan,” he said Friday. “Those are great experiences that as a player you want to have. I have the chance to be able to end my career here in the United States and hopefully nothing happens, but those are things I want to do because I had a lot of fun with a bunch of great guys.”

RHP Felix Hernandez cleared the 200-strikeout mark for the sixth straight season on Friday night, making him the first Seattle pitcher ever to do that. He is now one short of Randy Johnson’s club record of seven 200-strikeout seasons. But he gave up a three-run homer to Boston’s Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth inning and stood to suffer the loss before his teammates rallied for five runs in the ninth for the win. Hernandez is 0-2 with five no-decisions in his last seven road starts and, as has often been the case in his career, he’s been a victim of non-support. Hernandez snapped a streak of 17 straight starts allowing two runs or fewer, the second-longest such streak in the last 100 years.

RF Endy Chavez drew an 11-pitch walk to keep the ninth-inning rally going, his third walk of the game -- the first time in his 1,131-game career he walked three times in a game. “I thought Chavez’s at-bat was just a tremendous at-bat,” said manager Lloyd McClendon. “He really battled, fouled off some great pitches, eventually walked.” Chavez also had a single, and it was his first time reaching base four times in a game since 2012. He is a .360 lifetime hitter against the Red Sox.