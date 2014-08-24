OF Michael Saunders, on the disabled list since July 11 with a strained left oblique, did not play in his scheduled rehab game on Friday and was not expected to play on Saturday. He is sidelined with flu-like symptoms.

LF Dustin Ackley hit his ninth home run of the season on Sunday, a three-run shot in the Mariners’ seven-run fourth inning at Fenway Park. It was Ackley’s fifth home run since July 31, following a stretch of 222 at-bats with a home run from May 11-July 30. He also stole his eighth base of the season in the game. Five of his eight stolen bases have been in August.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to make his 22nd start of the season on Sunday. In four August starts, he is 3-1 with a 0.61 ERA, giving up two earned runs over 29 1/3 innings. This will be his fourth career start against the Red Sox. He is 0-1 with an ERA of 8.53, allowing 12 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings. He took the loss in his only other start at Fenway Park, on July 31, 2013, when he went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs, one earned.

RHP Chris Young was going for his career-high 13th win on Saturday. He was leading by four runs, but was removed after just 3 2/3 innings, making him ineligible for the win. He gave up three runs on seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

1B/OF Logan Morrison was not in the lineup on Saturday, sidelined with flu-like symptoms. In his last 21 games, he is batting .324, going 24-for-74 with five doubles, a home run, and nine RBIs. He has had at least one hit in 20 of those 21 games, including his last seven straight. Seattle is 15-6 in that stretch, including 6-1 when Morrison drives in a run.