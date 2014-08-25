LF Dustin Ackley tore it up against the Boston Red Sox. He capped a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run homer Saturday, then added three hits -- including a double and a triple -- and scored three runs Sunday to lead the Mariners to an 8-6 win. He is 13-for-25 in six games against Boston this season. “It’s a good place to hit, especially for a lefty. You got that wall over there,” he said of playing at Fenway Park. “It’s a good spot to hit, and we made the most of it today.”

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma can’t solve the Red Sox. Iwakuma allowed a season-high-tying five runs on six hits in a season-low 2 1/3 innings during the Mariners’ 8-6 win at Boston on Saturday. He struck out one and walked one. Iwakuma was riding a 17 2/3-inning scoreless streak entering the game and had allowed only two runs over his previous four starts, but he gave up three runs in the first Sunday. Iwakuma’s only other career appearance against Boston came June 25, when he gave up five runs on eight hits in four innings. “I couldn’t find a good rhythm on the mound,” Iwakuma said through a translator. “I was able to throw strikes, but I wasn’t able to execute when I needed to, and that kind of cost me today.”

DH Corey Hart went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday in his second rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma. Hart went 0-for-3 Saturday. He landed on the disabled list Aug. 2 due to a bruised right knee.

2B Robinson Cano left Sunday afternoon’s game against Boston in the bottom of the third inning with dizziness, and manager Lloyd McClendon said it likely is just a 24-hour stomach bug. Cano reached on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and flied out in the top of the third before walking off the field during the bottom of the third. He was replaced by Brad Miller.

1B Logan Morrison stretched his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-4 performance against Boston on Sunday. Morrison is batting .367 (11-for-30) over that stretch.