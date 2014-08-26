LHP James Paxton is coming off his first career loss, a 4-3 defeat at Philadelphia that saw the Mariners give up three unearned runs. Paxton had a hand in the defensive woes, committing a costly throwing error and throwing a wild pitch during the Phillies’ three-run fourth inning. Paxton (3-1) has not given up more than one earned run in any of his past three starts. The 25-year-old rookie is scheduled to start against Texas on Tuesday night.

LHP Roenis Elias had another brief outing Monday, despite allowing just one run. Elias needed 101 pitches to get through five innings. He left with Seattle trailing 1-0, having allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six. Elias has not made it through the sixth inning of a game since June 28.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez is scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma, but he appears to be a good candidate to be promoted for Wednesday’s start against the Rangers. Ramirez is 1-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 13 starts with the Mariners this season. He held opponents scoreless in four of his past six starts with Seattle.

2B Robinson Cano was in the lineup Monday, one day after coming out of a game with flu-like symptoms. Cano went 1-for-4 in Seattle’s 2-0 loss to Texas.

RHP Felix Hernandez has had his upcoming start moved back from Wednesday to Friday, giving him two extra days of rest (the Mariners have Thursday off) while pitting him against the red-hot Washington Nationals in the first game of the weekend series. It will be the third time this season that Hernandez gets at least six days between starts; he is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his previous two.

1B Logan Morrison had two of Seattle’s four hits Monday night, when he extended his hitting streak to nine games. Morrison has hits in 22 of his past 23 games and is batting .375 since July 29.