LHP James Paxton threw a season-high 118 pitches over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just six hits along the way. The rookie lowered his season ERA to 1.83 over seven starts. Since making his major league debut last September, Paxton has now gone 7-1 with a 1.71 ERA over 11 starts.

C Jesus Sucre took a foul ball off the bat of the Rangers’ Robinson Chirinos off his mask in Tuesday’s seventh inning, leaving him in a seated position in the first for more than a minute while a Seattle trainer and manager Lloyd McClendon checked him out. Sucre stayed in the game. The foul ball struck the part of his mask covering his forehead.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez is scheduled to start Wednesday’s start against the Rangers. Ramirez, who will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, has gone 1-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 13 starts with the Mariners this season. He has held opponents scoreless in four of his past six starts with Seattle. Wednesday would mark the third time in just over a month that he has been called up to make a start; the past two times, he was returned to Triple-A following the game.

2B Robinson Cano hit a solo home run in his first at-bat Tuesday night, which is significant because it marked only the third time this season that he has homered without anyone on base. Nine of Cano’s 12 homers have driven in at least two runs. He went 1-for-3 in the 5-0 win over Texas.

RF Chris Denorfia was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game against Texas due to neck stiffness. RF Endy Chavez replaced him in the starting lineup.

1B Logan Morrison went 0-for-3 Tuesday night, snapping his nine-game hitting streak.