LHP Roenis Elias had his next start moved up two days, from Monday to Saturday. He is now scheduled to face the Washington Nationals for the first time. Elias, a rookie who made his major league debut in April, is 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA this season when facing a team for the first time. He is 3-5 with a 5.25 ERA against teams that have faced him previously.

OF James Jones was recalled Friday, adding another outfielder and pinch runner three days before the roster expansion. Jones was slated to be recalled Monday, but the demotion of RHP Erasmo Ramirez after a disastrous start Wednesday night cleared a roster spot for Jones to join the club early.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma after Wednesday’s loss to Texas. He gave up 10 earned runs off nine hits over three innings in a 12-4 loss to the Rangers.

RHP Chris Young’s next start has been moved back two days, from Saturday to Monday. Young is now scheduled to pitch at Oakland, while LHP Roenis Elias will take his spot as Saturday’s starter. No reason was given for the rotation change.

RHP Felix Hernandez had never faced the Washington Nationals before Friday night, and it seems pretty unlikely that he’s in a hurry to go against them again anytime soon. The Nationals tagged Hernandez for four home runs -- the most he has ever given up in any of his 297 career starts. Hernandez allowed a season-high five earned runs off 10 hits over seven innings. “I got crushed,” he said afterward. Hernandez hasn’t put up the same numbers since a Detroit game earlier this month that saw him abruptly stop his motion during one pitch and appear to be in discomfort afterward. But Hernandez and acting manager Trent Jewett both said that he is healthy.

DH Kendrys Morales had hits in each of his first two at-bats Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 in an 8-3 loss to Washington.

1B Jesus Montero, once a top prospect in the organization, continues to make news for all the wrong reasons. Montero, who was assigned to Triple-A but had been scheduled to make a rehab assignment with Class A Everett, got into what Seattle called “a verbal incident” with a Mariners scout during Tuesday night’s Class A game in Boise. Montero was sent to Seattle, putting his rehab assignment on hold and effectively ending his season. As Mariners general manager Jack Zduriencik told reporters before Friday’s Mariners-Nationals game: “He is not going to participate in anymore baseball the rest of the year with us.”