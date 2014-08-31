LF Dustin Ackley finally got to face the man picked ahead of him in the 2009 baseball draft on Saturday, when Washington’s Stephen Strasburg was in town. Ackley went hitless in his first three at-bats before taking Strasburg deep for a solo home run in the eighth inning. Strasburg (No. 1 overall) and Ackley were the top two picks of the ‘09 draft.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is coming off his worst start of the season, having allowed five earned runs while lasting just 2 1/3 innings in a Sunday start at Boston. He’s had nearly a week off between starts, so Iwakuma should be rested for his scheduled outing against the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

C Mike Zunino got Saturday night off but is expected back in the lineup Sunday. Zunino has been struggling lately, having gone 1-for-10 during the homestand.

C Jesus Sucre got a rare start Saturday night and went 2-for-3. He singled on each of his first two at-bats but got stranded at third on both occasions -- in the third and fifth innings.

LHP Roenis Elias had one of his more effective outings in recent weeks Saturday, when he allowed three runs -- two earned -- off six hits over six innings, striking out five. Elias gave up a two-run homer to Washington’s Jayson Werth with one out in the first inning but was solid after that.

CF Austin Jackson had a pair of hits in the Mariners’ 3-1 loss to Washington on Saturday night. Jackson is 6-for-21 during the current homestand and is now hitting .248 since being traded from Detroit.