OF Michael Saunders is expected to be involved in one of the Mariners’ Sept. 1 roster moves, but it’s unclear how much impact the veteran will have out of the gate. Saunders had recovered from a strained oblique muscle and was ready to return to action before contracting a virus from his newborn daughter while on paternity leave. Saunders lost 15 pounds during the ordeal and is still trying to work his way back.

LF Dustin Ackley picked up right where he left off with his ninth-inning homer Saturday night. He homered again Sunday, when he drove in a career-high four runs to lead the Mariners to a 5-3 win over Washington.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up a season-high three home runs in Sunday’s win over Washington, but all of them were solo shots in a 5-3 win. Iwakuma had gone three consecutive starts without allowing a home run. The three hit by Washington on Sunday surpassed his August total of two homers allowed in 31 2/3 innings.

SS Brad Miller got a rare start in place of rookie Chris Taylor on Sunday and made the most of the opportunity. Miller went 3-for-3 and scored twice in his first start at shortstop since Aug. 19.

RHP Chris Young had his scheduled start Saturday moved back two days to help battle arm fatigue, meaning he should be on the mound for Monday’s opener of the Oakland series. Young is coming off a rough outing that saw him issue five walks and seven hits over just 3 2/3 innings. He has already faced Oakland four times this season, including his lone stint out of the bullpen, and has a 1-1 record and 2.25 ERA against the A’s in 2014.

DH Kendrys Morales got a start at first base Sunday, when he went 1-for-3 before being lifted for pinch runner James Jones in the bottom of the eighth. 1B Logan Morrison came on to play defense in the top of the ninth.

OF Chris Denorfia got his first start at DH Sunday. Denorfia has been nursing a sore neck but seems ready to see time in the field soon. He went hitless in four at-bats in the 5-3 win over Washington.

CF Austin Jackson added three more hits Sunday, giving him five in a span of two games. His third-inning single extended Jackson’s hitting streak to 11 games. During that span, he has gone 14-for-47 (.298).