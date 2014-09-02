RF Michael Saunders reported to Mariners’ facility in Arizona on Monday to get at-bats as he continues to recover from a virus. He has been out since July 11, originally due to a strained left oblique.

1B Justin Smoak was called up Monday from Triple-A Tacoma and started against the A‘s, going 0-for-3 and striking out once. In 38 games in his most recent stint with Tacoma, Smoak hit .361 with nine doubles, five home runs and 30 RBIs. He is hitting .205 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 30 RBIs for the Mariners this year.

RHP Taijuan Walker was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, and he allowed one run on six hits over six innings of relief in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Walker, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2010 June draft, went 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts for the Mariners earlier this season. He initially will be used out of the bullpen, but he will have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation. In 14 starts for Tacoma, he went 6-4 with a 4.81 ERA, striking out 74 and walking 25 in 73 innings.

LHP James Paxton will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start at Oakland on Tuesday. He is 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in seven starts for Seattle this season. He will be facing Oakland for the first time in his career.

RHP Carson Smith had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma, and he made his major league debut Monday, retiring the only batter he faced in the eighth inning of Seattle’s 6-1 loss to Oakland. Smith got A’s 3B Josh Donaldson to ground out. “He’s a big, powerful arm, a lot like the rest of the guys in the bullpen,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Smith before the game. “We can use him early, probably against right-handers. I don’t think righties have much fun up there against him. That’s why he’s here.” The hard-throwing Smith went 1-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 39 relief appearances for Tacoma, striking out 45 and walking 13 in 43 innings.

LHP Lucas Luetge was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, and he allowed one hit and no runs in one-third of an inning during Seattle’s 6-1 loss against Oakland. Luetge, who took over for RHP Chris Young with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and runners on first and third, allowed an RBI single to 2B Eric Sogard before striking out CF Sam Fuld. Luetge went 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Tacoma. In five appearances for the Mariners this season, he is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

OF Stefen Romero was recalled Monday from Triple-A Tacoma, and he was hit by a pitch as a pinch hitter. Romero hit .358 with seven doubles, 12 home runs in 36 RBIs in 36 games for the Rainiers this season. In 61 games for Seattle, he is hitting .196 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

SS Brad Miller hit his ninth home run of the season Monday, a solo shot in the sixth inning during a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Miller, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles Sunday against Washington, crushed RHP Jason Hammel’s 0-1 pitch over the right-center-field fence.

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. Bloomquist went on the 15-day DL on July 24, and he underwent season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 8.

DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday. He went on the DL on Aug. 2 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23. Hart gives the Mariners another powerful right-handed hitter. He hit 30 home runs in 2012 for Milwaukee. In 58 games for the Mariners this season, he is hitting .203 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 RBIs. “Actually swung the bat pretty good down there,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Hart’s rehab assignment. “We’ll try to get matchups for him. He’s a veteran guy who knows what he’s doing. I‘m sure there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for him to swing the bat.”

C Humberto Quintero had his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday as the Mariners added the veteran to the roster. Quintero hit .290 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 RBIs in 17 games with the Rainiers. He is a .234 career hitter with 20 home runs and 126 RBIs in 468 major league games with five teams. Last year, he hit batted .224 with two homers and four RBIs in 22 games for the Mariners.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. He was sent down Friday when the Mariners recalled OF James Jones. Ramirez is 1-6 with a 5.21 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Mariners.

RHP Chris Young (12-7) gave up five runs on four hits and lasted just two-thirds of an inning, his shortest outing of the season, Monday in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. In his previous start, Young lasted just 3 2/3 innings against Boston. He had his scheduled start pushed back two days to Monday, but the extra rest didn’t help. “I wasn’t sharp,” Young said. “My stuff wasn’t good. It was flat. They came out super-aggressive. You could see it. They were motivated.”

INF Jesus Montero was placed on the suspended list, a move stemming from an altercation he had Aug. 26 with Mariners scout Butch Bacala during a game with short-season Class A Everett in Boise. The Mariners acquired Montero and RHP Hector Noesi on Jan 20, 2012, in a trade with the Yankees, a deal that cost Seattle RHPs Michael Pineda and Jose Campos. Last year, Montero served a 50-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. This year, he reported to spring training overweight as his once promising career continued to tailspin.