OF Michael Saunders continued working Tuesday at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s running out of time. Saunders went on the 15-day disabled list July 11 with a strained left oblique, but he became ill with a viral infection that caused him to lose over 10 pounds. He’s still trying to regain weight and strength. “He’s down there taking BP, fly balls, working out, facing some live pitching,” McClendon said. “We’re trying to get him ready. I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, but we’re trying.”

LHP James Paxton (5-1) was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and made his eighth start of the season for Seattle, allowing just two runs on four hits -- all singles -- in a 6-5 victory against Oakland. Paxton walked three, struck out two and spent most of the night throwing mid- to high-90s heat and making the A’s hit the ball on the ground. “I was just going at them with my fastball,” Paxton said. “They weren’t making the adjustment, and they were hitting groundballs and hitting it right at guys, so I just kept on pounding away. They got themselves out.” Paxton, who missed a large chunk of this season with shoulder problems, improved to 8-1 for his career. “This young man has greatness written all over him,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s just got to stay healthy.”

3B Kyle Seager hit his 21st home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot with two outs in the fifth inning in Seattle’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. A’s RHP Sonny Gray left a 1-1 fastball up, and Seager, who hit cleanup, launched it over the right-field fence. Seager leads the Mariners in home runs and RBIs (84). He’s batting .275.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners had optioned Ramirez to Tacoma on Friday when they recalled OF James Jones. In 14 starts for the Mariners this season, Ramirez is 1-6 with a 5.21 ERA. In his last start on Aug. 27, he allowed 10 runs on nine hits over three innings in a 12-4 loss to Texas.

2B Robinson Cano went 1-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday night in Seattle’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. He has hit safely in 22 of his past 23 games against the A‘s. During that stretch, Cano has hit .351 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs.

RF Endy Chavez went 1-for-1 with a two-run double and a walk Tuesday night in Seattle’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. Over his past 19 games, Chavez is batting .380 with six doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs.