3B Kyle Seager hit his career-high tying 22nd home run of the season Wednesday, a solo home run off LHP Jon Lester in the seventh inning of Seattle’s 2-1 victory against Oakland. Seager homered for the second straight game against the A‘s. On Wednesday, he launched Lester’s 3-1 fastball into the right field seats, tying the game 1-1. ”That one felt good,“ Seager said. ”He’s such a tough at-bat. He’s obviously one of the best pitchers going. in that situation, we hadn’t had a whole lot of opportunities. You get in a hitter’s count, you just try to be aggressive. Fortunately enough for me I was able to put a decent swing on it. Seager went 3-for-4 and raised his average to .278.

DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) was in the lineup Wednesday for the first time since being activated Monday from the disabled list and hit a solo home run in Seattle’s 2-1 victory against Oakland. Hart’s sixth blast of the season, which came just after 3B Kyle Seager hit a leadoff homer in the seventh inning, put the Mariners ahead 2-1. “He’s healthy,” McClendon said of Hart before the game “He swung the bat good down in Triple-A. Corey Hart can be an X-factor for us, particularly against left-handed pitching. It’s good to have him back.”

LHP Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth inning Wednesday and recorded his 41st save of the season in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. On Tuesday, Rodney gave up three doubles and two runs and ninth inning of a 6-5 win, holding on for his 40th save. This time he retired RF Josh Reddick, 3B Josh Donaldson and DH Adam Dunn in order, fanning Dunn to end the game.

RHP Chris Young, who struggled in his past two starts, threw a bullpen session Wednesday, and manager Lloyd McClendon said he’ll decide Thursday whether he’ll skip Young’s scheduled start Saturday against Texas. “I’ll talk to (general manager) Jack (Zduriencik) today, and we’ll have a decision tomorrow,” said McClendon, who watched Young’s bullpen session. “His bullpen was good, threw the ball good.” McClendon said his decision will be based on whether he’s convinced that Young is healthy. “That’s the only factor that comes into play.”

RHP Felix Hernandez outdueled left-hander Jon Lester on Wednesday, beating the Oakland A’s for the 19th time in his career. Hernandez (14-5) allowed one run on three hits over eight innings in a 2-1 victory, continuing his dominance of the A‘s. He improved to 19-7 for his career against Oakland and 4-0 in five starts this season. Hernandez went over the 200 inning mark and became the first pitcher in Mariners history to record six seasons with at least 200 strikeouts and 200 innings pitched.