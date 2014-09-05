OF Dustin Ackley went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Seattle’s 10-2 victory over Texas on Thursday. In 43 games since the All-Star break, Ackley is hitting .302 with 31 RBIs and 21 extra-base hits.

3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to nine games with a run-scoring single in Seattle’s 10-2 victory over Texas on Thursday. His 86th RBI represented the last of the Mariners’ six runs in the second. Seager is also on pace to reach career highs in home runs, average and on-base percentage.

LHP Roenis Elias (10-12, 3.90 ERA) allowed two or fewer runs in each of his past eight starts after limiting Texas to one run over five innings of a 10-2 victory on Thursday. Despite a 2.18 ERA in his last eight starts, Thursday’s win was only his third over that period. “Shaky with his command at times, but he made big pitches when he needed to,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of Elias, who walked one and struck out one in 72 pitches.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Texas Rangers 10-2 Thursday. The second baseman hit a two-run single in the Mariners’ six-run second and a two-run double in a three-run third.

CF Austin Jackson has hit safely in 10 straight games against the Texas Rangers after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Seattle’s 10-2 victory on Thursday. Jackson is hitting .264 with four doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs in 30 games since being acquired in a trade from Detroit in late July.