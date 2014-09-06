C Mike Zunino hit his 20th home run of the season, setting the Mariners record for home runs in a season by a catcher. Miguel Olivo had 19 in 2011). Zunino leads all American League catchers in home runs.

SS Brad Miller hit his 10th home run of the season, becoming the fourth Mariners shortstop in club history with 10-plus home runs. He joined Alex Rodriguez (five times), Rey Quiñones (twice) and Todd Cruz (once). He has hit a home run in two of his last three starts.

RHP Chris Young is scheduled to make his 27th start of the season (28th appearance) Saturday. He is coming off the shortest start of his career, getting just two outs on Sept. 1 at Oakland and giving up five runs. The 35-year-old for Ranger ranks fifth in the AL in opponent batting average (.228) and is 9-5, 3.42 ERA over his last 18 starts.

DH Kendrys Morales recorded his 12th career multi-home run game Friday and first since July 9, 2013, vs. Boston. He has three career multi-home run games in Arlington, one in each of the last three seasons.