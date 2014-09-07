FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
September 7, 2014 / 10:43 PM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP James Paxton is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season, his seventh since return from DL, on Sunday in the road trip finale vs. the Rangers. He is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his last two starts.

3B Kyle Seager hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth inning Saturday against the Rangers. With the blast, he established career season highs in both home runs (23) and RBIs (88). Seager is batting.332 (84-for-253) with 13 homers and 42 RBIs in 65 games against Texas.

SS Brad Miller had a career-high four hits on Saturday against the Rangers, the first four-hit game from the 9-hole hitter by a Mariner since Trayvon Robinson on Aug. 23, 2011, at Cleveland.

RHP Chris Young allowed two unearned runs in five innings and took a no-decision Saturday against the Rangers. He has pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or less in 12 of his last 15 starts.

