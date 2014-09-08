RHP James Paxton (5-2, 1.87 ERA) took the loss after giving up one run on five hits and two walks over six innings of the Mariners’ 1-0 loss to Texas on Sunday. Paxton has three quality starts in his last three and is 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA over that stretch. Paxton gave up leadoff single to Texas CF Leonys Martin, who stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and came home on DH Adrian Beltre’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. “You want to attack these guys,” said Paxton. “You can’t give them free bases. I left that cutter up to Martin and he got a hit. Beltre hit a good pitch up and in. I was trying to go inside on him. He just muscled that ball into the outfield.”

3B Kyle Seager went 1-for-4 in Texas’ 1-0 loss to Seattle on Sunday and 5-for-15 with three RBIs over the four-game series. Seager is hitting .312 with 13 homers and 41 RBIs over his last 66 games.

2B Robinson Cano recorded his 52nd multiple-hit game of the season with a pair of singles in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Texas on Sunday. Cano was thrown out trying to stretch a one-out single to left into a double in the fourth. Still, Cano has hits in 108 of 137 games and has reached safely in 120 games this season.

CF Austin Jackson went 2-for-4 in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Texas on Sunday, including one hit off Rangers starter Derek Holland (career .125), who stymied the Mariners over seven innings. “When we had opportunities to score runs, he bared down in critical situations,” Jackson said. Jackson closed Seattle’s seven-game road trip 7-for-30 with a double and three RBIs.