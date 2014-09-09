RF Michael Saunders was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game and started in right field. He went 1-for-2, scored a run and drew two walks in the 4-1 win over Houston.

LF Dustin Ackley sat out his second consecutive game with an ankle injury on Monday night. Ackley is scheduled to undergo an MRI. Ackley and manager Lloyd McClendon said before Monday’s game that the injury is not expected to keep him out long.

SS Brad Miller continued to return to prominence with a 2-for-4 performance Monday night that included three RBIs and the game-winning hit on a two-run triple in the eighth. Since Aug. 11, when Miller began splitting time with rookie Chris Taylor at shortstop following a prolonged stint on the bench, he is now hitting .359.

LHP Roenis Elias has cut down on his walks over his past two starts, but the Mariners are still keeping his innings down as the rookie heads into the stretch run of his first major league season. Elias, a 26-year-old rookie who had never previously pitched above the Double-A level, has already logged 154 2/3 innings this season but hasn’t gone past the sixth since late June. The Mariners have been giving him more time between starts and taking him out of games earlier, and the added rest may have been a factor in Elias snapping a three-start losing streak with a five-inning, one-run performance his last time out. He is scheduled to start against Houston on Tuesday.

OF James Jones came on to pinch run in the eighth inning and got his 24th and 25th stolen bases of the season. Jones appeared to hurt his left hand while sliding into second base, but he stayed in the game and stole third on the next at-bat.

2B Robinson Cano turned in his 53rd multiple-hit game of the season while going 2-for-4 Monday night. He was also walked intentionally.

RHP Felix Hernandez followed up an eight-inning, one-run outing with six innings of scoreless baseball Monday night -- but he wasn’t nearly as dominant. Hernandez allowed a base runner in each of the six innings he worked Monday, and he needed 99 pitches to get through the outing. Hernandez struck out eight but also walked four, matching a season high. “He was a little bit out of rhythm,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “In the end, he had six scoreless innings; that just shows how good he is.”