RF Michael Saunders went 0-for-3 in his second game back from the disabled list Tuesday night. He nearly had a hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Houston SS Jonathan Villar stole it with a diving stab and throw to first.

LF Dustin Ackley is battling bone spurs in his injured left ankle, a Monday night MRI revealed. Ackley missed his third consecutive game with the injury Tuesday, and he’ll probably be out a few more days, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has won five consecutive decisions, but he appears to be hitting a wall in recent starts. After going five consecutive starts without allowing more than two earned runs, he has given up three runs or more in each of his past three starts. Since Aug. 24, Iwakuma has a 7.24 ERA -- his season ERA has jumped from 2.57 to 2.97 in that span. Iwakuma is scheduled to make his 25th start of the season Wednesday night, when the Mariners host Houston.

RHP Carson Smith made his third appearance of the season Tuesday, having been called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 1, and he overwhelmed Houston with two scoreless innings of relief. Smith didn’t allow a hit or walk while striking out three.

OF James Jones stole his 24th and 25th bases on Monday night, giving him a major league-best 96.2 stolen-base percentage.

1B Logan Morrison hit his first home run in more than a month Tuesday night, and it came at a good time. Morrison took Houston starter Collin McHugh deep for a one-out solo shot in the eighth inning, tying the score 1-1. Morrison now has seven home runs on the season, with his previous one coming on Aug. 6.