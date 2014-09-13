LF Dustin Ackley was back in the lineup Friday after missing four consecutive games with bone spurs in his left ankle. Ackley was batting second in the Mariners order. He went 0-for-3 before being lifted for a defensive replacement in the seventh.

RHP Fernando Rodney recorded his 45th save of the season Friday. That matched Kazuhiro Sasaki’s 13-year-old franchise record. Rodney leads the American League in saves, having converted 45 of 48 opportunities.

2B Robinson Cano hit the second pitch he saw from Oakland RHP Jason Hammel over the left-field fence for a first-inning solo homer Friday night. That gave Cano a career .371 batting average and two home runs in 35 at-bats against Hammel. Cano added a sixth-inning single off reliever Eric O‘Flaherty in the sixth for his 55th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Felix Hernandez has put up good numbers his past two times out (1-0, eight hits and one earned run over 14 innings), but there are still concerns about fatigue. His control was off in a start against Houston earlier this week, when he needed 99 pitches just to get through the fifth inning. Hernandez matched a season high with four walks in that game. The Mariners are going to ride their ace as far as they can, but another ordinary start from the right-hander in Saturday’s game against Oakland could raise some red flags.

DH Kendrys Morales hit a solo home run in his only at-bat from the right side Friday. The switch-hitting Morales is now hitting .293 right-handed and .175 from the left side. He has three home runs from each side of the plate, despite 45 fewer at-bats as a right-hander.

CF Austin Jackson struck out on his first at-bat of Friday’s game, giving him strikeouts in five consecutive at-bats. He struck out four times in Wednesday’s loss to Houston. Jackson grounded out in his next at-bat but still went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on another forgettable night at the plate.

1B Logan Morrison homered for the second time in three games Friday night, with a solo shot in the fifth inning to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead over Oakland. Morrison went 2-for-3 in the 4-2 win over the A‘s.