LF Dustin Ackley (ankle soreness) got the night off Saturday. Ackley returned Friday night after missing six games with bone spurs in his left ankle, but he felt soreness after the game and was out of the lineup Saturday. His status is day-to-day.

OF James Jones got his second start in right field Saturday, and he responded with a triple in his first at-bat. Jones lined a ball off the wall in center field and legged out the triple before scoring on SS Chris Taylor’s single. Jones went 2-for-3 with an eighth-inning single in the 3-2 loss to Oakland.

RHP Fernando Rodney came on in a rare non-save situation Saturday night, which meant he didn’t have a chance to break the Mariners’ season save record. He had one of his worst outings of the season, walking four of the first six batters he faced to walk in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th. He suffered the loss, falling to 1-6 on the season. Rodney has 45 saves this year, matching a franchise record that Kazuhiro Sasaki set in 2001.

RHP Chris Young is struggling just to make it to the end of the season as he heads into his scheduled Sunday start against Oakland. If not for five innings of four-hit baseball his last time out, Young may well have lost his spot in the rotation by now. He bounced back, somewhat, from two rough outings by getting through five innings at Texas last Saturday -- although he needed 99 pitches to do it. Young’s promising season began to unravel around the end of August, then he couldn’t even get out of the first inning in a start at Oakland on Sept. 1. Young will get another shot at the A’s on Sunday afternoon.

2B Robinson Cano homered for the second consecutive night Saturday, hitting a solo shot to lead off the seventh inning while tying the score 1-1. Cano grounded out on each of his other three at-bats, including a ninth-inning opportunity to play the hero again with one out and no one on base.

RHP Felix Hernandez turned in another strong start Saturday night but didn’t figure into the decision. Hernandez allowed two earned runs off seven hits over seven innings of work but left the game after 95 pitches with the score tied 2-2.

CF Austin Jackson has provided solid defense for the Mariners but is really struggling with his bat. His 0-for-4 performance Saturday night left Jackson 2-for-20 with 12 strikeouts on the current homestand.