LF Dustin Ackley was not in the lineup Sunday, marking the second day in a row and the sixth in seven games that he has been sidelined by left ankle soreness. Ackley is battling bone spurs in the ankle, and he returned from a four-day absence Friday night before succumbing to the soreness in the two weekend games.

RHP Taijuan Walker got a chance to prove his merit as a reliever Sunday, but the rookie prospect didn’t fare well. He worked two innings, allowing three hits and two runs -- one unearned.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been unable to get through the sixth inning in three of his past four starts, which serves as a pretty clear indication that he’s wearing down. That comes as a bit of a surprise because Iwakuma got a late start to the season. He missed all of spring training and the first month of the regular season, leaving him at just 165 innings heading into his scheduled Monday start at Los Angeles.

3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 on Sunday to finish off a forgettable homestand on a high note. Seager had gone hitless in 15 straight at-bats before getting a second-inning single Sunday. He added another single in the eighth.

LF Corey Hart got a rare start Sunday but didn’t do much to earn another opportunity. He struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

RHP Chris Young got back on track Sunday afternoon, when he pitched six quality innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. Young (12-8) allowed two runs off four hits while striking out five.

CF Austin Jackson came out of a homestand-long slump with a leadoff single in the first inning Sunday. Jackson had not had a hit in a span of 14 at-bats and was 2-for-20 with 12 strikeouts on the homestand before delivering with a single up the middle in Sunday’s bottom of the first. Jackson went 2-for-5 in the 4-0 loss to Oakland.