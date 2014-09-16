LF Dustin Ackley was back in the starting lineup Monday against the Angels after missing six of the previous seven games with a sore left ankle. The Mariners lost five of the six games without Ackley, who has hit .286 since the All-Star break but is just 1-for-22 in September.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings, getting his first career loss against the Angels. He took a 5-0 career mark with him into the game. The key blow was Albert Pujols’ two-out, three-run double on an 0-2 pitch in the third inning. “I’ve seen Albert do that time and time again, that’s why he’s a future Hall of Famer,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I think that at-bat really wore on (Iwakuma), and he never recovered after that. He made great pitches to a great hitter. It was a great at-bat.”

LHP Roenis Elias will start Tuesday against the Angels. Elias ranks second in starts and innings pitched, and third in strikeouts among all rookies in the majors. He is 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA in two career starts against the Angels, both this season.

RHP Fernando Rodney’s 45 saves lead the majors and are tied for the club record, set by Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2001. No Mariner has ever led the league in saves; Sasaki trailed league-leader Mariano Rivera of the Yankees (50 saves) in 2001.