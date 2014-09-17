LHP James Paxton will start Wednesday against the Angels. With a 1.73 ERA, Paxton has the third lowest ERA in major league history for pitchers through their first 14 career starts. He is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

C Mike Zunino’s 20 home runs this season rank third in the majors among catchers, and is first among catcher in the American League. The 20 homers also set a Mariners record for catchers, eclipsing the mark of 19 previously held by Miguel Olivo.

LHP Roenis Elias had to leave his start after three-plus innings Tuesday because of stiffness in his left elbow. He’ll be evaluated Wednesday. He gave up two runs on five hits and one walk.

2B Robinson Cano has 34 doubles this season, marking the 10th consecutive year he has had 30 or more doubles. His 409 career doubles rank 164th all-time, tied with Wally Joyner.