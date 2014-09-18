LHP James Paxton gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings, getting the loss against the Angels. Paxton held the Angels to just two hits through six innings, but they scored once and put two baserunners on with two outs in the seventh. Manager Lloyd McClendon took out Paxton and the Angels tacked on four more runs, two of them charged to Paxton. “He had an emotional inning with the run scoring, then he had a big out with the strikeout, and he was at 104, 105 pitches,” McClendon said. “That’s about as much stress I wanted to see him have. He did a great job.”

LHP Roenis Elias will return to Seattle on Thursday to have an MRI on his left elbow. He left Tuesday’s game one batter into the fourth inning after feeling tightness in the elbow. He is likely done for the season.

RHP Felix Hernandez will start Thursday against the Angels. Hernandez ranks second in the American League in ERA (2.14) and innings pitched (219) and is first in quality starts (26). He is 10-13 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 career starts against the Angels, including 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three starts this season.

DH Kendrys Morales is hitting just .205 (37-for-174) with six homers and 23 RBIs in 47 games since coming to the Mariners in a trade from Minnesota on July 24. Including hitting one with the Twins, Morales has just seven homers all season.