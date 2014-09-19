RHP Taijuan Walker will start Friday night in Houston for RHP Chris Young, whose scheduled start was moved to Sunday because of LHP Roenis Elias’ elbow problems. Walker, 22, made his major league debut against the Astros on June 30 at Minute Maid Park and earned the victory. In six innings, Walker allowed three earned runs, five hits and two walks while striking out six.

RHP Fernando Rodney earned his 46th save to set the Mariners’ single-season record in the category. Rodney surpassed the standard of 45 saves set by Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2001. Despite allowing the potential tying run to come to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night, Rodney induced 3B Shawn O‘Malley to ground out and struck out CF Tony Campana to preserve a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Chris Young hopes to establish a personal record when he faces the Houston Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. Young, 35, seeks his 13th victory of the season, which would be a career best. The Princeton graduate went 12-7 for the Texas Rangers in 2005 and matched that victory total this season. Since 2008, however, chronic shoulder problems limited Young’s performance until he underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in June 2013. Young’s 162 innings this year are his highest total since he threw 173 for the San Diego Padres in 2007.

RHP Felix Hernandez set a personal single-season strikeout record Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez amassed 11 strikeouts, giving him 236 for the season. The five-time All-Star collected 232 K’s in 2010, when he won the American League Cy Young Award. Hernandez conceded just two walks and three hits in seven shutout innings while inducing eight groundouts in a no-decision against the Angels.

1B Logan Morrison his a three-run, ninth-inning home run, his ninth long ball of the season, to give the Mariners a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Morrison went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games. Since July 29, Morrison is batting .309 (42-for-136) with four homers, 16 RBIs, 11 doubles and 21 runs.