Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
September 21, 2014 / 2:12 AM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Dustin Ackley finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs, launching solo home runs in the third and eighth innings. It marked his second career multi-homer game, the first of which came on May 11 against Kansas City. Ackley now has a career-high 13 home runs.

RHP Taijuan Walker allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in his first start since July 23. Walker earned his third career victory, all against the Astros, becoming the first pitcher to record his first three career wins against one opponent since Brad Mills against Baltimore (2010-12).

LHP Roenis Elias underwent an MRI on his left elbow, the results of which won’t be known until Monday. Elias is reportedly lost for the remainder of the season with elbow stiffness. He made his last appearance on Sept. 16 in a 13-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

2B Robinson Cano finished 3-for-5 with a run-scoring single, his 900th career RBI. He ranks eighth in the majors in RBIs since 2005, and his three-hit game was his first since he tallied four July 18 against the Los Angeles Angels.

