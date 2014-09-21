LF Dustin Ackley was held out of the starting lineup due to lingering discomfort in his left ankle. Ackley recorded his second career multi-homer game and finished 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs on Friday night, but he was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his career against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Ackley aims to return to the lineup for the series finale Sunday.

DH Corey Hart went 2-for-4 and recorded his first multi-hit game since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 1. Hart last recorded a multi-hit game on July 12 against the Oakland Athletics.

RHP Chris Young allowed seven runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over three innings, and he matched his career high of four home runs allowed (done twice previously). The seven earned runs were the most Young had allowed this season.

2B Robinson Cano finished 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning, his 79th RBI this season and 901st of his career. Cano ranks eighth among active major-leaguers in RBIs since the start of the 2005 season.