RF Michael Saunders hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the fifth inning. Saunders finished 2-for-3, recording his 17th multi-hit game and first since landing on the disabled list July 11. He is hitting .417 (5-for-12) against McHugh.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight. Iwakuma failed to record a quality start in any of his four outings this month, and he has surrendered 18 earned runs over his past 17 1/3 innings.

RHP Yoervis Medina surrendered a three-run home run to Astros CF Jake Marisnick in the seventh inning, allowing two inherited runners to score. Marisnick was the first batter Medina faced. Medina had allowed only 13 of 19 inherited runners to score entering Sunday, and he had a 1.88 ERA over his previous 46 appearances.

1B Logan Morrison reached base safely with a walk and a single and finished 1-for-3. He is hitting .308 (45-for-146) with four home runs and 16 RBIs in his past 45 games, and he is batting .375 (33-for-88) in his career against the Astros.