RHP Chris Young will not make his scheduled start on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. “I think he’s probably out of gas from a starting standpoint,” manager Lloyd McClendon said before Monday’s game. “I think the innings have piled up and that’s to be expected. For guys not coming off surgery, the innings have piled up. He’s coming off surgery. He’s only human. He’s given us everything that he had and probably a little bit more. He’s tired.” Young is 0-3 with an 8.35 ERA in his past five starts. RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, a long reliever, is a possible replacement for Young on Thursday. “It’s what is right for the club,” Young said. “There’s no doubt it’s been a long, great season, but I feel good. I‘m still be prepared to pitch. I’ll give the club the best I can whenever they need it.” He is 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA in 30 outings (29) starts his season.

2B Robinson Cano hit an RBI double in the first inning of the 14-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday to extend his hit streak to five games. In going 1-for-2 with a walk, he is 7-for-19 (.368) during his streak. He has hits in 117 of his 151 games this season.

RHP Felix Hernandez will make his 33rd start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series at Toronto. He has a club record of six consecutive seasons with more than 200 innings pitched and more than 200 strikeouts. He did not factor in the decision last Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Angels despite allowing three hits and no runs while striking out 11 in seven innings. He has three straight no-decisions despite allowing two runs in his past 20 innings (0.90 ERA). He is 5-5 with a 4.63 ERA in 12 career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 4-3 (3.21 ERA) in eight starts at Rogers Centre.

1B Logan Morrison was 2-for-3 with a double in Monday’s 14-4 loss at Toronto to extend his hit streak to eight games. He is 11-for-25 on his streak (.440). The sixth-inning double was his 18th of the season. He tried for a double on his single in the fourth, a liner to right, but Toronto RF Jose Bautista threw him out at second.