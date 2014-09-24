OF Michael Saunders doubled in the third inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 loss at Toronto. He was 1-for-2 against Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey in the game and is 3-for-7 with a double and two homers in his career against the Blue Jays knuckleball pitcher.

RHP Taijuan Walker will make his eighth appearance and fifth start for the Mariners on Wednesday in the third game of the four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 22-year-old picked up his second win of the season for the Mariners last Friday, when he allowed eight hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings and had seven strikeouts in a 10-5 win over Houston. It was his first start since July 23. He was 7-4 with a 4.37 ERA in 16 starts among Triple-A Tacoma, Double-A Jackson and Class-A High Desert. He is 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 games (five starts) in his major-league career and is 2-1 (3.00 ERA) in seven games (five starts) on the road. He has never faced Toronto.

2B Robinson Cano hit a two-run single in the third inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 loss at Toronto to extend his hit streak to six games. He is batting .349 (8-for-23) on the streak and is 10-for-33 (.303) on the road trip.

RHP Felix Hernandez tied his career high by allowing eight earned runs over 4 2/3 innings in the Mariners’ 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 28, 2013. He allowed seven earned runs in the fifth inning on Tuesday, a career high for one inning. “The fastball wasn’t there,” Hernandez said. “I made a couple of mistakes. As an ace, I take responsibility. I let my team down. That’s my fault.”

1B Logan Morrison doubled in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to nine games. He is 12-for-29 (.414) in that span. He is batting 19-for-57 (.333) with three homers in September.