RHP Taijuan Walker pitched a career-high eight innings to take the 1-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 22-year-old allowed four hits, one walk and one run and struck out six. He has not allowed a home run since his season debut on June 30 at Houston. “That young man threw a tremendous ballgame,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He really stepped up. He did everything we asked him to do.”

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen will make his second start of the season and 56th appearance Thursday at Toronto. Wilhelmsen was given the start because RHP Chris Young has been showing signs of fatigue. Wilhelmsen hasn’t pitched more than 1 1/3 innings or faced more than six hitters since Aug. 10, when he went two innings in a 4-2 victory over the White Sox at Safeco Field. He hasn’t thrown more than 32 pitches since July 18, when he threw 51 in four scoreless innings at Anaheim. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and three saves in 10 outings against the Blue Jays. “In a best-case scenario,” Wilhelmsen said, “I face these guys 1-9 (for three innings). Then if I feel good for the fourth, maybe I can do 1-3 again.”

2B Robinson Cano was 0-for-3 in the 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday to snap a six-game hitting streak. He was 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. He has 36 doubles this season, making him the only player with 35 or more doubles in each of the past nine seasons.

RF/1B Logan Morrison was 0-for-3 in the 1-0 loss at Toronto on Wednesday. His nine-game hitting streak was snapped when Blue Jays CF Anthony Gose snared his sinking line drive in the eighth inning. Morrison batted 12-for-29 (.414) during his streak.