RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will make his 28th start in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Safeco Field against the American League West-winning Los Angeles Angels. Iwakuma has lost his past three starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 12 innings and has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in any of them. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA in nine games (eight starts) in his career against the Angels. He is 18-11, 2.85 ERA, in 41 career starts at Safeco Field.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen pitched 1 1/3 innings on Thursday in his second start of the season and the second of his career. He did not factor in the decision of the 7-5 win at Toronto. Wilhelmsen was starting in place of RHP Chris Young, who was dropped because of fatigue. Wilhelmsen, who has made 54 relief appearances this season, allowed two hits, two walks and two runs. It was the most earned runs he has allowed in an outing since he gave up three on May 24 against Houston. Before Thursday’s outing, he had allowed a total of one run in his previous 14 outings covering 13 innings.

C Mike Zunino hit his 22nd homer of the season in the sixth inning on Thursday in the Mariners’ 7-5 win at Toronto. It came on a 3-0 pitch from RHP Dustin McGowan and extended his club record for home runs by a catcher. The previous mark was 19, set by C Miguel Olivo in 2011. Zunino’s homer provided a necessary cushion, extending the lead to 6-4. “With a win, we know we still have hope,” Zunino said. “Tough series against the Angels but I think we’re ready for it and looking forward to playing them.”

1B/OF Logan Morrison, who had his nine-game hit streak ended when he went 0-for-3 on Wednesday after Toronto CF Anthony Gose made a sliding catch on his liner in the eighth inning, hit two home runs with four RBIs in Thursday’s 7-5 win at Toronto. His three-run homer in the fourth game gave the Mariners a 4-2 lead. After Toronto tied it in the fifth, Morrison led off with sixth with a homer to restore the lead. Each of Morrison’s past six home runs have given the Mariners the lead or tied the game.