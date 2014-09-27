RHP Hisashi Iwakuma’s final pitch of the 2014 regular season came with a bullet ... or at least something causing enough pain to end his Friday night. Iwakuma winced after throwing his 80th pitch of the night during Friday’s seventh inning. A team trainer came out and took him out for precautionary reasons, and afterward tests showed no damage to the area. Iwakuma called the tightness “no big deal.” He snapped a streak of three consecutive losing starts after going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs off four hits in a 4-3 win.

LHP James Paxton is coming off the worst start of his career as he heads into Saturday night’s scheduled start against the Angels. Paxton, who entered last Monday’s start as the Mariners’ hottest starter, matched a season high of seven hits while setting new career highs in walks (six) and earned runs allowed (eight) over 2 2/3 innings of a 14-4 loss at Toronto. The rookie southpaw had been on quite a roll heading into that start, and the Mariners need him to get back on track if they’re going to have a chance against Los Angeles on Saturday night.

RHP Fernando Rodney didn’t make it look easy Friday night, but he earned his team record 48th save of the season and leads the American League in that category. He could be the first Seattle closer to lead the AL in saves. Rodney allowed two hits and a run after coming into the game in the top of the ninth of a game the Mariners led 4-2. Seattle ended up winning 4-3.

RHP Chris Young was one of several Mariners players honored with team awards before Friday’s game. Young was given the team’s Unsung Hero Award. The veteran pitcher returned from major surgery and a 2013 season spent in the minor leagues to go 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA with Seattle this season. He was inarguably one of the Mariners’ top three starters for most of the season but faded down the stretch and was recently moved to the bullpen.

2B Robinson Cano was given the Baseball Writers Association’s Mariners Most Valuable Player award before Friday’s game. Cano is hitting .316 with 14 home runs and 82 RBIs in 155 games with Seattle this season.

RHP Felix Hernandez remains the scheduled starter for Sunday’s season finale. Hernandez has already thrown 230 2/3 innings this season and is on pace to log his highest innings total in a season since he threw a career-high 249 2/3 in 2010. If the Mariners are eliminated by Sunday, and Hernandez is scratched from his start, the Mariners could give RHP Erasmo Ramirez or RHP Chris Young one final chance to start a game this season.

DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 with a home run Friday night, but his bat might be heating up a little too late to save the Mariners. Morales has been a disappointment since being acquired a few days before the trade deadline; he’s hitting .222 on the season and just .214 since being traded from Minnesota.