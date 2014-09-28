RHP Danny Farquhar came on in the sixth inning to get a huge out Saturday night. After LHP James Paxton gave up a leadoff double, moved the runner to third on a wild pitch and intentionally walked a batter, Farquhar came on with two outs and struck out Angels DH C.J. Cron to get out of the jam.

LHP James Paxton bounced back from the worst start of his career with a solid outing Saturday night. In 5 2/3 innings, Paxton gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out four. He got himself into trouble in the second and sixth innings but allowed only one run -- thanks in part to RHP Danny Farquhar coming on to strike out the only batter he faced in the sixth. Paxton was a little wild, allowing three walks while throwing two wild pitches and hitting a batter. He wrapped up his abbreviated season with a 6-4 record and 3.04 ERA.

C Humberto Quintero got some rare playing time Saturday night when he replaced backup Jesus Sucre in the 10th inning. Quintero got his second at-bat of the season but struck out with two runners on base and the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 10th.

RHP Felix Hernandez gets another chance to prove himself in a big game Sunday. Hernandez, who turned in his worst performance of the season in a loss at Toronto last week, is scheduled to be on the mound for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Angels. He also has a chance to win the American League ERA title, thanks in large part to a scoring change from the Toronto game. The Mariners found out before Saturday’s game that Hernandez’s season ERA dropped from 2.34 to 2.18 without him throwing a pitch, as official scorers took four earned runs off his most recent start at Toronto. Hernandez now has a chance to catch White Sox starter Chris Sale (2.17) for the ERA title, but his more important job is keeping the Mariners alive for a possible one-game playoff against Oakland on Monday.

CF Austin Jackson has had a horrible September, during which he is hitting .179, but he delivered in the clutch during the 11th inning Saturday night. Jackson beat out a relay throw to first base to reach on a fielder’s choice while driving in the winning RBI in a 2-1 victory over the Angels. Jackson had a chance to play the hero two innings earlier but flied out to right field to end the ninth inning with the bases loaded.