Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
April 8, 2015 / 4:54 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Dustin Ackley he became the first Mariners left fielder to homer on Opening Day since Darren Bragg did it in 1996. The towering shot that landed well into the right-field seats, marked the second Opening Day homer of Ackley’s career.

DH Nelson Cruz had a Mariners debut to forget. After signing a four-year, $57 million deal with Seattle this offseason, Cruz entered Monday to a thundering ovation from the Safeco Field crowd -- only to go 0-for-4 and leave three runners stranded.

RHP Felix Hernandez has made seven consecutive Opening Day starts for the Mariners, a club record. In his eight career Opening Day starts, he is 6-0 with a 1.49 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The win total ties him at seventh all-time with Roger Clemens, Juan Marichal, Greg Maddux, Dwight Gooden and Wes Ferrell.

RF Seth Smith, acquired during the offseason in a trade from the Padres, went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs in his first three plate appearances in a Mariners uniform. It marked the first time a Mariner has ever recorded three extra-base hits on Opening Day. The last Mariner to record two extra-base hits in his first two plate appearances was former 1B Richie Sexson, who did it with two home runs in 2005.

