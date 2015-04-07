LF Dustin Ackley he became the first Mariners left fielder to homer on Opening Day since Darren Bragg did it in 1996. The towering shot that landed well into the right-field seats, marked the second Opening Day homer of Ackley’s career.

DH Nelson Cruz had a Mariners debut to forget. After signing a four-year, $57 million deal with Seattle this offseason, Cruz entered Monday to a thundering ovation from the Safeco Field crowd -- only to go 0-for-4 and leave three runners stranded.

RHP Felix Hernandez has made seven consecutive Opening Day starts for the Mariners, a club record. In his eight career Opening Day starts, he is 6-0 with a 1.49 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The win total ties him at seventh all-time with Roger Clemens, Juan Marichal, Greg Maddux, Dwight Gooden and Wes Ferrell.

RF Seth Smith, acquired during the offseason in a trade from the Padres, went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs in his first three plate appearances in a Mariners uniform. It marked the first time a Mariner has ever recorded three extra-base hits on Opening Day. The last Mariner to record two extra-base hits in his first two plate appearances was former 1B Richie Sexson, who did it with two home runs in 2005.