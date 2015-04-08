LHP Tyler Olson made his major league debut Tuesday night and got the only batter he faced, Angels SS Erick Aybar, to ground into a double play to end the top of the ninth. Olson battled LHP David Rollins for a roster spot through most of the spring, then the rookie made the team when Rollins was suspended 80 games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been a strong starter out of the gates in each of the past two seasons, when he went 2-0 in his first starts. He’s expected to be on the mound Wednesday, although a finger blister on his pitching could limit his ability to throw the signature split-finger fastball. Iwakuma stopped throwing splitters during his final two starts of spring training.

3B Kyle Seager went hitless again Tuesday, leaving him 0-for-7 through the first two games. Seager got off to a slow start last season, too, but ended up hitting .268 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs before being rewarded with a seven-year, $100 million contract in the offseason.

LF Rickie Weeks got the start Tuesday and batted leadoff. Weeks is expected to platoon with LF Dustin Ackley, and he proved during the spring that he can handle the leadoff spot. He went 1-for-4, accounting for one of the Mariners’ two hits for the night.

RF Seth Smith, after going 3-for-3 with three extra-base hits in Monday’s opener, was on the bench to start Tuesday’s game. The left-handed Smith is platooning with Justin Ruggiano in right field. With LHP C.J. Wilson starting for the Angels, Ruggiano got the nod Tuesday.